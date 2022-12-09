Leesburg resident earns award from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Bob Peters is a well-known advocate for veterans in the Leesburg community and beyond.
Peters, of Leesburg, has been a voice for veterans locally and internationally for more than 37 years through volunteer shows at Lake Front TV in Leesburg and independent projects such as his YouTube channel, Central Florida Salute.
“My YouTube channel is a nonprofit and it’s all about education, remembering, honoring the sacrifice of those who have fought,” said Peters, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971. “I’ve done all kinds of shows that we are very proud of, me and my YouTube partner, Susan Cameron of Wild Zebra Media. We’ve done stuff about recognizing PTSD and helping people with PTSD. I’ve also worked with ... Project S.O.S. and USA Cares.”
Because of his efforts, the Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded him the 2022 Community Service Award on Nov. 19.
