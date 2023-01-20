Leesburg Library class explains essential oils’ many uses

Kathy Mendoza, of the Village of Collier, led an Essential Oils for Immune Support class at Wednesday Leesburg Public Library.
Mendoza is a wellness advocate with a company that sells essential oils, which she’s done for 11 years.
Through the class, she led a group of 11 through different oil combinations for certain situations, and participants made their own oil roller to bring home.
