Leesburg Humane Society hosts Santa Paws Photo Day

Santa didn't come with a sleigh full of reindeer but eight adoptable animals at the Santa Paws Photo Day at Wildwood Antique Mall, hosted by the Leesburg Humane Society on Dec 11.
The event featured six cats and two dogs up for adoption. Treats, hot cocoa, cookies and gift baskets were provided to put attendees in the holiday mood.
The mall was well decorated for Christmas with a holiday photo booth staffed by Ghostwinds Photography and jolly ole Saint Nick himself ready for a photo shoot.
