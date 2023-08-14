Heidi Gaumet is combining her passions for helping people and animals in her new endeavor with the Leesburg Humane Society.
Gaumet, volunteer coordinator for Cornerstone Hospice and volunteer with Leesburg Humane Society, is working with the shelter to create the Forever Home Pet Trust for pets of people going into hospice.
•“I spend a lot of time helping those in need, and there were a lot of people in hospice who got me thinking about their pets, as well as my own,” she said.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.