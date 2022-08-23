Leesburg churches mark milestone anniversaries

First Baptist Church of Leesburg marked its 150th anniversary Aug. 7, and for senior pastor Cliff Lea, it’s been 15 years since he first began serving the church.
“I’ve been here for 10% of the church’s existence, which is incredible,” he said. “I am blessed to be part of a wonderful church community.”
First Baptist Leesburg was constituted by the Southern Baptist Convention in 1872, but its origins can be traced back to the founding of Leesburg itself.
“The city’s first settlers were Baptists from South Carolina,” said Art Ayris, executive pastor of administration at First Baptist Leesburg. “In 1859, a log cabin was built in what is now Lone Oak Cemetery to serve as a church, school and community building.”
