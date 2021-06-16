Leesburg bowling hall of fame inducts two

Whether it’s a simple “good job” or pat on the back, a peer admiring your performance is a satisfying moment.
For those skills to be recognized forever in a hall of fame takes that feeling to the next level.
“You get up and say it’s an honor, and it really is,” Ed Fenstermacher said. “For me it’s very special.”
Fenstermacher, who lives in Summerfield, and Village of Fernandina resident Andy Ippolito were inducted June 5 into the United States Bowling Congress’ Leesburg hall of fame. The ceremony took place at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex.
Hall of Fame criteria include meeting a minimum number of 300 games and 800 series, among other accomplishments.
