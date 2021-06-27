Learning to mimic from the masters

When starting out as an artist, one sometimes mimics what a more experienced artist has created to figure out how things work.
Several children followed that path during the Camp Villages event, “Exploring Famous Artists,” which happened June 10 at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex.
The first group of children ages 5-9 re-created the pop art of Andy Warhol, where they colored a turtle four ways, and an abstract work of Wassily Kandinsky, “Squares with Concentric Circles.”
The second group of children ages 10-16 took on Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” and a pointillism painting of a sunrise by Georges Seurat.
