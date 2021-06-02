Learn what to expect with dementia care during workshop

The ABC of Dementia workshops hosted by Coping with Dementia LLC have been extended to include events from 10 a.m. to noon today and June 16 at the Lady Lake Library.
The workshops are presented by Coping with Dementia LLC president and owner Debbie Selsavage. After Selsavage’s husband passed away from complications with dementia, she wanted to educate others about what to expect when their loved one is diagnosed with the disease. Selsavage said teaching caregivers about dementia will help them not only understand the behaviors of their family members better, but decrease the anxiety and depression of someone who has dementia because their needs are more likely to be met.
“If we can explain what happens then we can better avoid the things that trigger behavior like higher anxiety, impatience, yelling and wanting to leave the house,” Selsavage said. “When we can educate caregivers, we can teach them how to manage the situation in a different way. The whole objective is to educate the community into being more compassionate for someone in their journey with dementia.”
