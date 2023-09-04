Learn to save lives with CPR/AED classes at Station 44

Alexander Turnbull, of the Village of Collier, practices CPR on a mannequin during an American Heart Association Family and Friends CPR/AED class through The Villages Public Safety Department. 

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

The Villages Public Safety Department is doing its part to train more people in a life-saving skill.

It hosts CPR and automated external defibrillator training classes, and there are four classes left for 2023 — from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. 

“We show you what you need to do to actually make a difference,” said Bob Sjogren, community risk reduction coordinator for The Villages Public Safety Department. 

