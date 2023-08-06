Learn to outmaneuver your opponent in chess

Most bucket lists include skydiving, bungee jumping, or traveling. But for Nancy Stampahar, it includes learning how to play chess. Stampahar hasn’t played chess in over 50 years.
“Last time I played was with the boys I babysat, years ago,” said Stampahar, of the Village of Sanibel. “They taught me how to play. I really enjoyed it then. I promised myself I would learn it. This was perfect timing for me, and this recreation center is only five minutes from me.”
Stampahar signed up for an introduction to chess class at Captiva Recreation through The Enrichment Academy.
