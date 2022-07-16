Learn the ins and outs of disco dancing

When the disco beat gets going, residents can head out on the dance floor and groove the night away.
For the past few years at the Enrichment Academy, Scott Roberts has helped residents learn to dance to the sounds from the late 1970s. He specializes in teaching the hustle, a dance he said was not taught in The Villages before.
“It’s a youthful dance, it’s high-energy,” said Roberts, of the Village of St. James. “It’s fun, it’s quick. We wanted to bring some youthful energy to the dance instruction.”
Rachel Palmieri helps Roberts out during the weekly sessions.
“Rachel is extremely talented,” Roberts said. “She’s upbeat and bright. She makes any class fun. I can’t speak highly enough about her.”
