Learn about the region’s amphibian population

The Enrichment Academy offers environmental conservation lectures about local species of Sumter County and The Villages area, and is coordinated by local professors and officials. The latest in this series was amphibians, which took place Tuesday at Bradenton Recreation Center.
Jim Davis, multicounty extension director for Sumter and Hernando counties, coordinates informational lectures and resources for residents of either county through the UF-IFAS Extension Offices. Davis hopes Villagers will appreciate the thriving ecosystem Florida harbors.
“This is the beauty about Florida, we have such a diverse amount of wildlife here. More so than other states,” said Davis “It’s about educating people when they come down here. To know exactly what they are and how to understand them”
The primary focus also includes knowledge of animals, knowing their habitats and providing and encouraging the habitat preservation and expansion of native species.
