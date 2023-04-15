League celebrates bowler’s 104th birthday

For the first time since World War II, Lowell “Buck” Merry is sidelined from bowling. Yet that wasn’t going to keep his friends in the Hot Dog Classic League from celebrating his 104th birthday.
Ed Fenstermacher arranged the March 26 surprise for Merry with cake and balloons at Spanish Springs Lanes. The group also gave him a glass plaque with best wishes, read to him by Victoria Warden.
