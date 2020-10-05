Leaders of dementia support group show appreciation by throwing party

Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.