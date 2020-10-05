Leaders of dementia support group show appreciation by throwing party

For a couple of hours a month, Our Moment Cafe allows Villages residents with dementia and their caregivers to socialize with each other.
To keep things running smoothly during the monthly meetings, the husband-and-wife team of Dick Boyden and Joan Bender has brought in a small team of residents to assist them.
“The volunteers we have are very dedicated to helping, and we thought that the work they were putting in needed to be recognized,” said Boyden, of the Village of Osceola Hills.
Last month, Boyden and Bender threw a driveway party at their home to show their appreciation for their volunteers.
“They are my heart,” Bender said. As everyone gathered in their golf carts, Boyden and Bender gave them a certificate offor volunteerism, while resident tenor Mark Steven Schmidt serenaded the audience. A few rain showers dropped in during the event, but they didn’t dampen people’s spirits.
