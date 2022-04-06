LCSO supports Ride for Our Troops, other charities

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.