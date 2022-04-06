LCSO supports Ride for Our Troops, other charities

While the Lake County Sheriff’s Office mainly strives to serve and protect the community, the agency continues to take its community service to the next level by supporting charitable efforts.
The agency was out in full force March 26 at the annual Ride for Our Troops event in Leesburg, with Sheriff Peyton Grinnell as the grand marshal. It also recently presented a $16,000 check to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, which it raised from its yearly bass tournament fundraiser.
LCSO’s motor unit escorted the route for the Ride for Our Troops event, a yearly motorcycle fundraising ride supporting veteran groups. Grinnell was the grand marshal and led the ride as an honored guest. Following the drive, Grinnell shared a few words about the importance of supporting veterans and active-duty troops, Capt. Michael Marden said.
