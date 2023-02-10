LC Swing Big Band will perform free Valentine’s concert

Love is in the air, thanks to the LC Swing Big Band.
The Leesburg-based group under the direction of Larry Lutte will present “Songs of Love” at 3 p.m. Sunday at GraceWay Church in Leesburg. Admission to the concert is free, but a freewill donation will be accepted.
And the audience members who are football fans can be back home in plenty of time to catch the Super Bowl.
The 17-piece big band will play everything from jazz standards to contemporary selections, all dealing with the theme of love.
