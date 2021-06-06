Lazy Mac’s Taco Shack cultivates tropical vibes

The sounds of traditional mariachi music and smells of tacos waft through the warm Florida air.
That’s an average Tuesday or Thursday at Lazy Mac’s Taco Shack at Old Mill
Playhouse, which since reopening has worked to cultivate a tropical vibe.
“Our main goal was to bring an island feel to Lazy Mac’s with all live music,” said Spencer Novak, executive director of hospitality for The Villages.
One of the bands helping produce that atmosphere is Mariachi Nacional De Mexico, which performs every Thursday at the venue.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.