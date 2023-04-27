Lazarus Free Medical Clinic on the lookout for eye doctors

Myrta Aviles feels everyone is deserving of health care.
Aviles is the manager of Lazarus Free Medical Clinic in Wildwood. The clinic is for people with no insurance and living at or below 200% the poverty level.
For years the services were general care, and then dental was added. Now, the clinic is expanding services once more to include eye care, which means it needs more doctors.
“We are currently looking for licensed ophthalmologists and optometrists,” Aviles said. “We need the doctors who can fill that need.”
