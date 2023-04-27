Lazarus Free Medical Clinic on the lookout for eye doctors

Today

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially during the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially during the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.