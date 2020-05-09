Lawn signs recognize high school seniors

With the Class of 2020 finishing high school online, some parents are helping seniors celebrate in a new way.
To get some recognition for their grads from a distance, they are putting custom-made signs in their yards for all the neighbors and passersby to see.
“It gives them a feel-good moment they may be missing out on,” said parent Amanda Howard, of Belleview, whose daughter, Makaila Graham, is a senior at Villages High School.
“It’s kind of sad we don’t have our senior year anymore,” Graham said. But the two signs in her yard, which say “Congrats Makaila Senior 2020” in the school’s green and gold colors, remind her of reasons to feel positive. “It makes me happy every time I see them,” Graham said.
A VHS teacher is behind getting some of those signs made for the seniors.
Howard contacted VHS graphic arts teacher Jose Rodriguez, who runs a Belleview business, TJ Signs, Screenprint & Embroidery, with his wife, Terry.
They made two signs for her, now planted in her front and side yards.
