Law enforcement volunteers save taxpayers millions

Civilian volunteers with the Lake County, Marion County and Sumter County sheriff’s offices not only ease the pressure on deputies, but they save taxpayers millions of dollars through their hard work. “It’s an incredible resource for the agency,” said Erica Stamborski, Lake County Sheriff’s Office volunteer coordinator. “Our volunteers are doing a variety of things, from high schoolers in our teen Explorer program to a search-and rescue-team where volunteers are donating their time.” Volunteers work with the agencies’ citizens on patrol, citizens marine patrol, volunteer mounted patrol, search and rescue, explorer programs, funeral escort program and others.
LCSO has 175 volunteers who work at least eight hours per month with many working far past that, Stamborski said. Last year, they saved taxpayers $633,215.
MCSO has 1,015 active volunteers in 57 different groups who volunteered more than 56,000 hours last year, saving $1,394,593.66.
