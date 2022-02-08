Law enforcement events raise money for charity programs

Anglers across Lake County rose early recently to cast their lines at Hickory Point Park in Tavares in hopes of catching a prize bass. But the real winners are children at the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
Across the tri-county area, law enforcement agencies not only protect and serve, they also support their communities with fundraising efforts throughout the year.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual bass tournament fundraiser Jan. 22, Marion County residents can sign up for a March event that will raise money for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office accepts donations for its benevolent fund year-round.
The bass tournament at Hickory Point Park donated 100% of the money raised to the youth ranches, a nonprofit organization that serves youth in Florida through summer camps and full-time residential campus programs, Sgt. Matt Farner said.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.