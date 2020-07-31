A busy month for space in Florida ended with the launch of NASA’s most advanced Mars rover to date. NASA on Thursday launched Perseverance from Kennedy Space Center. Perseverance has no easy job ahead of it — it’s tasked with finding signs of ancient microbial life on Mars and studying conditions of the planet that may pose challenges for a future human-crewed mission there. Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed six Florida counties’ bids to become the headquarters of U.S. Space Command. If established in Florida, it would further solidify the state’s dominance in the space industry. And in a new space tourism development, a company called Space Perspective is looking to launch tourists to the edge of space via a capsule launched by a “space balloon” from various locations including Kennedy Space Center.
