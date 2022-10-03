Latest Art League exhibit inspired by the masters

A little spark of inspiration can come in many forms for artists. Sometimes looking to the past to create something new can do the trick.
The Villages Art League did this through its “Inspired by the Masters” art exhibit, which is on display at La Galleria at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex through Dec. 10 during normal business hours.
“It’s hard to take a blank canvas and say, ‘What am I going to paint?’” exhibit chair Catherine Sullivan said. “This gives them (a starting point) and they go on their own.”
As part of the ninth annual exhibit, a photocopy of the inspiration painting is placed just below the VAL members’ works. They took cues from luminaries such as Claude Monet, Norman Rockwell, Andrew Wyeth, Marcel Duchamp and Paul Gauguin, using mediums like oil, watercolor, acrylics and photography.
Ocala judge Vandy Shake awarded ribbons for first through third place, five honorable mentions, four awards of merit and one Judge’s Award.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
