Late rally lifts Citizens past Fross & Fross

Despite trailing for most of the match and donning the weekend tournament sponsor’s colors, Citizens First didn’t wilt under pressure Sunday at The Villages Polo Club.
Citizens rallied back from four separate two-goal deficits — and scored the final three tallies of the afternoon — to down Fross & Fross, 7-6.5 in the Citizens First Bank 6-Goal Tournament championship.
The green-and-white squad found itself down 6.5-4 at the divot-stomping intermission, before ripping off a series of three consecutive tallies, including the game-winning goal coming with 32 seconds remaining to take the weekend title.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.