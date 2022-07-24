Late-night PKs bring The Villages' season to end

At 11:10 p.m. on Friday night, a win for The Villages SC seemed inevitable.
Forty-eight minutes after the clock struck midnight, the Buffalo's season came to an end.
Despite playing with a man advantage for 55 minutes of game time, The Villages lost to the North Carolina Fusion U23's on penalty kicks in their USL2 Southern Conference quarterfinal, which started nearly three hours after the originally scheduled time because of numerous lightning delays.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.