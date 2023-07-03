Late-inning heroics provide excitement across diamond

Each week during the summer season, softball teams play dozens of games throughout The Villages’ recreation leagues. Here are some of the top games and players for the week that was in softball.
Players of the Week
Dena Gambrel of the Ladies Division 2 Wrecking Crew wrecked her opponents chances to win Tuesday. In an 18-6 win over the Heartbreakers Gambrel brought the power.
She finished with two home runs and a total of seven RBI, which was tied for the highest by any player in The Villages Recreation league last week.
Gambrel’s performance helped earn the win which was the fourth in the last five games for the Wrecking Crew and catapulted them into second place in the division.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
