Late collapse dooms Buffalo against Elite

If The Villages SC’s draw with Florida Elite SA earlier this month felt like a loss, it’s hard to imagine what Wednesday night’s result felt like to the Buffalo.
After carrying a one-goal lead into the final 10 minutes of regulation, The Villages fell 2-1 in a rematch with Elite (5-1-3) after a late stretch that saw the home side concede two goals and lose two starters to red cards at the H.G. Morse Range.
“I don’t remember a loss like that here, for sure,” head coach Anderson DaSilva said.
