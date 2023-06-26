Laser focus lifts Young to victory

Mark Young focused on just one thing Saturday — himself.
That intensity allowed him to win The Villages Match Play Tournament championship at Fiesta Bowl.
“It was intense since it was head-to-head match ups,” said Young, of Leesburg. “You just have to execute as well as you can and hope it works in your favor.”
It worked in his favor, with Young shooting a 256 to take the crown.
The tournament hosted more than 75 bowlers, 50 and older, that were broken up in three age divisions. Then, the top eight in each division faced off one by one in one-game matches, until the final three faced off.
The other two finalists were Kevin Williams and Andy Ippolito. Williams finished second with a 226 and Ippoolito followed with a 222. Young received $600 for the win. Williams got $400 and Ippolito $300.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
