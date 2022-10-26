Lara Trump revvs up crowd in Wildwood

The midterm elections can’t be left to chance.
That’s the message Lara Trump drove home Monday night at the Wildwood Community Center.
“Imagine if Andrew Gillum, who was running against Ron DeSantis in 2018, had won, and you guys remember that was a razor-thin election, OK?” she said. “We can’t take anything for granted, because I got to tell you, thank you, Ron DeSantis, for the freest state in America. Thank you Ron DeSantis.”
Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s son, Eric, headlined the Villages MAGA Club’s launch dinner, which also featured Lynne Patton, senior adviser to the former president and director of coalitions for his Save America Leadership PAC. The club, which doubles as a political action committee, was formed to support former president Trump, his agenda and candidates.
Lara Trump, who was a senior adviser during her father-in-law’s administration and is currently a Fox News contributor, shared stories from the campaign trail.
