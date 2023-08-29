Landscape Club North keeps traditions for season

A new club is planting its roots in The Villages.
The Landscape Garden Club North will have its first meeting at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Laurel Manor Recreation. These events will be monthly and open to all Villagers. It will focus on education and its executive board has many plans for the organization.
“We really love dirt, and we want to know what to do with the dirt available to us,” Sherry Janssen, of the Village of Woodbury. “The club will help members know how to grow the plants that will survive here.”
