Landau dives into her role as president of swim team

The Villages Aquatic Swim Team has entered a new era.
As of today Laura Landau has officially begun her role as the president of the over 20-year-old club and she’s ready to help continue the impressive legacy VAST has built.
“I’m excited,” said Landau, of the Village of Pinellas. “It’s a little daunting, but I’m excited.”
Landau has been a member of VAST for three years. While she moved to The Villages nearly seven years ago she was still working at the time and wasn’t able to commit to swimming with VAST until she retired.
That doesn’t mean she is new to swimming. Dating back to when she was 10, she swam competitively until she went to college. She taught lessons as well when she was younger. She even tried to keep swimming throughout her life until a busy career got in the way.
Landau’s first official act of retirement was to join VAST and from the moment she joined she felt like she belonged. In fact, it wasn’t too long after Landau joined that she became the social chairman.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
