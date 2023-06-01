Landau dives into her role as president of swim team

Today

Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.