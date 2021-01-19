Lake Teacher of the Year nominees include Fruitland Park educator

As a fourth-generation teacher, it’s no surprise that a passion for education is in Rikki Parisoe’s blood.
“I definitely come from an educational family,” said Parisoe. Her dad was a school administrator, her aunt and uncle are teachers and her mother teaches next door to her. “It’s a pretty cool tradition to carry on with my family.”
Parisoe is one of three teachers who are finalists for the 2022 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year.
Superintendent Diane Kornegay, School Board members Mark Dodd and Stephanie Luke and a caravan of representatives from the district, the Education Foundation of Lake County and Jenkins Auto Group notified Parisoe and her co-finalists Joshua Wintersdorf of Umatilla Middle School and Shannon Clark of Eustis Heights Elementary School.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.