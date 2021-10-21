Lake Sumter Lions encourage students to design peace posters

Thirty-three members of the local Lions Clubs International chapter judged 41 entries to the Peace Poster Contest from The Villages Charter Middle School Oct. 6 at the school.
"We were impressed with many of the posters and want to thank the students for their hard work," said district 35-O peace poster chair Jaci Newmark.
Amid the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lions Clubs International invited students to visually express the concept of "connections" with this year's theme, "We Are All Connected."
Imagery of flags from different countries, peace signs and doves adorned the top four posters.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.