Lake shelter waives animal adoption fees for veterans

The Lake County Animal Shelter is offering a special deal for veterans — no fees for adopting any animal at the shelter.
The event which started Friday is now in its third year, able to happen with the support of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution's Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter, headquartered in Leesburg.
Cathy Trout, of Leesburg and Service to Veterans Chair for the DAR Chapter, said the chapter's mission to honor veterans in many ways.
