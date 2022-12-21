Lake Griffin State Park offers a safe space for kayaking

Lake Griffin State Park and its volunteers help visitors explore the park by sunshine and by starlight.
Home to Florida’s second-largest live oak tree, the park in Fruitland Park features wildlife viewing, outdoor exercise and camping venues in addition to kayak-based programming led by the Friends of Lake Griffin State Park.
The volunteer group raises money to support the park through these programs, which include introductory kayaking classes, eco-tours and the popular moonlight tours.
“We give everyone a headlamp before we begin, and start by watching the sunset,” said Linda Morrison, a guide for the Friends of Lake Griffin State Park. “As the birds begin to nestle and it gets darker, we tell guests to turn their lights on, and we’ll kayak along the edge of the water looking for a pair of gator eyes to peek out and reflect that light back at us.”
The moonlight tours rely heavily on contributions from another park volunteer — the moon — which lends tour guides its services about once a month.
