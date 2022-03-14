Lake Griffin paddles appeal to new, experienced adventurers

On the lake waters surrounded by natural wetlands on both sides, paddlers feel like they’ve stepped into a different world.
They sometimes wonder how suburbia can feel worlds away from such places, even though most of the tri-county area’s state parks are not far at all from civilization.
Lake Griffin State Park, the closest state park from most of The Villages, is a starting point for new residents who want to try canoeing or kayaking in Florida. There, they can paddle the lake via the Dead River Marsh either by themselves or with experienced tour guides.
First-time visitors range from experienced paddlers who’ve kayaked in multiple states and different types of ecosystems, to people who never have paddled in Florida.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.