Lake Eustis Kennel Club celebrates 50th anniversary

Lt. Jason Croom, left, and Kara Watts, EMS division chief with The Villages Public Safety Department, demonstrate how to use one of the 12 pet masks donated by the Lake Eustis Kennel Club, represented by Beverly and John Vics, of Leesburg, and Carolyn Hoppe, center right, of the Village of Belvedere. The organization also donated $2,000 to Planned Pethood, a low-cost spay and neutering vet.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

The Lake Eustis Kennel Club, based in Lady Lake, has marked a significant milestone by turning 50 years old this year. In honor of the group’s anniversary, Carolyn Hoppe, of Village Belvedere and the group’s president, decided the kennel club should give back to the community, starting with pet safety. The organization, which is affiliated with the American Kennel Club, donated 12 pet oxygen masks in October to the Villages Public Safety Department Station 44 on South Morse Boulevard to help Station 44 save pets’ lives. All the donated mask kits will be featured in the department’s new ambulances.

