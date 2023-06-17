Lake Deaton UMC butterfly garden reopens

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.