Lake County the latest to upgrade its 911 operation

Lake County has joined Sumter County in upgrading 911 operations that will allow dispatchers to offer even more help to residents during an emergency.
The new system allows callers to send texts, images and videos to 911 dispatchers.
“It’s the newest technology for 911 that allows everything to be in the current digital technology world,” said Gregory Holcomb, Lake County public safety support director.
Sumter County was the first in the nation to transition to the system called Next Generation 911 in January, and Lake County followed suit in April. Sumter helped Lake County make the transition, Holcomb said.
