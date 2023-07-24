Lake County Sheriff's Office hosts annual Project Kid Connect

If Lt. Kelly Stone with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office can positively impact one life, she is happy. And on July 15, Stone and other deputies impacted more than 700 lives.
The sheriff’s office hosted its ninth annual Project Kid Connect event. The back-to-school event included backpack and school supply giveaways, food and drinks, music and entertainment, and other fun activities.
