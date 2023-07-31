Lake County Sheriff's Office hosting CSI workshop

College student Kaitlyn Chicarelli sprayed a chemical solution on a piece of paper before putting it on a heat press to reveal her fingerprints.
Chicarelli and 14 others were getting a taste of what it was like to work in crime scene investigations at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s free CSI workshop Tuesday at its office in Tavares. The workshop highlighted various aspects of the unit so the public could learn more about what CSI does.
