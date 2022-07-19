Lake County Sheriff’s Office hosts civilian CSI workshop

Michelle Pittman held a camera and snapped photographs of evidence as she walked around a mock crime scene inside the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Pittman and other Lake County residents got an inside look into the job of a crime scene investigator with the sheriff’s office during a free two-day workshop July 12 and 13 at its office in Tavares. It included presentations, demonstrations and various hands-on activities.
“There is a lot of interest in how CSI works, and our internships are really geared toward college students and I didn’t want to take away their spots,” said Jessica Beard, CSI and field training officer. “So, I wanted to start a workshop. That way people who are interested, no matter how old, can come.”
It also helps people who are thinking about becoming a CSI see whether or not they truly want to go into it, Beard said.
