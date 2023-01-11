Lake County Sheriff’s Office adds a new dog to K-9 team

One of the newest additions to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has four legs, a tail and a keen sense of smell.
Onyx, a 2-year-old black Labrador retriever, is trained in intercepting and preventing the movement of narcotics. He is assigned to an undercover Special Investigations Bureau detective at the sheriff’s office, said Lt. Fred Jones, a public information officer with the agency.
“You’ll never see a happier dog than a dog that has a job,” said Sgt. Yancy Isaacs, K-9 Unit supervisor, in a previous interview. “Some people say it’s cruel or hard, but they live for it.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security approached the sheriff’s office’s undercover special investigations unit about purchasing a narcotics protection K-9 for one of their detectives to become a task force officer. Homeland Security Investigations used funding from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force to purchase Onyx for the agency.
