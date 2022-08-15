Lake County Parks seeks volunteers to help with quarterly bird and butterfly survey

Nature lovers and birders can put their interests to good use with Lake County’s bird and butterfly survey.
The public is welcome to participate in the survey, with events taking place in August, September, October and November. The next one takes place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Pine Meadows Conservation Area in Eustis.
“The whole point of the survey is to get a snapshot of the birds and butterflies at that location,” said Gallus Quigley, Lake County’s recreation coordinator. “Over time, when we build up enough data, it allows us to see trends.”
Quigley said people will likely spot birds such as the New World wood warbler, the American yellow warbler and the prairie warbler, and butterflies such as the zebra longwing at the Pine Meadows location.
“We have been collecting data on some of these species since 2007, and we are starting to see how certain populations of certain species are moving,” Quigley said. “What we want people to come out and do is volunteer and help, especially if they are knowledgeable — the more eyes the better. (By doing so), we can document more species and get a better survey opposed to me going out there alone and doing it.”
Other survey events will take place at areas such as Ellis Acres Reserve in Paisley, Pear Park in Leesburg and more.
Quigley said this event also is an opportunity for people to become more familiar with conservation lands and trails. He said it gives attendees the experience of going to different areas that aren’t accessible to the general public on a regular basis.
