Lake County Fire gets cutting-edge tech, equipment

New equipment at Lake County Fire Rescue will help firefighters keep themselves safe while they save lives.
The department now has brand-new breathing apparatuses and detection equipment to identify unknown substances. These upgrades allow firefighters to safely enter buildings with chemical releases.
“Lake County Fire Rescue has become a significant force within the Central Florida emergency services arena,” Fire Chief James Dickerson said.
The new RIGAKU detection equipment arrived at Lake County Fire Rescue in December and the new self-contained breathing apparatuses were delivered this month, Dickerson said.
