​Lady Lake students decorate Christmas tree

Villages Elementary of Lady Lake students learned about community service and brought joy to themselves and all who enter town hall, where they decorated the Christmas tree.
It was fun doing things for other people, 4-year-old Clayton Sheppard, a pre-kindergartner, said.
“I’d be sad if we weren’t doing this,” first-grader Jayse Shumate said.
Clayton and Jayse are cousins, and the school brought 15 students, all children or grandchildren of school employees, in three groups of five to decorate the tree this week.
In normal years, teachers select students to represent their classes. This year, to thwart the spread of the coronavirus, students do not mingle with those from other classrooms.
