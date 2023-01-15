Lady Lake Spring soccer season hits pitch with fresh look

Lady Lake Soccer is back for its spring season with some changes to improve the experience for the kids and the parents.
One of the biggest changes will be to the game-worn jerseys, which will now feature sponsors on the jersey’s front to replicate professional club kits.
Sponsors can pay $300 to get a logo on the jersey and $500 for a banner in addition to the logo on the jersey, according to Christina Lloyd, Lady Lake Soccer president.
