Lady Lake resident encourages awareness for service dogs

Rocky, a golden retriever, may have been born with a cleft palate, but it didn’t keep him from serving others.
Working as a service dog, he plays an essential role in the life of his owner, Garry Rose, by helping him heal from PTSD after a traumatic childhood experience, and after serving in the military twice.
“The third day I had Rocky, I woke up to find him pulling at my shirt and trying to get me out of bed,” Rose said. “I didn’t know what was going on at first, but I realized I was having a flashback in my sleep and he was trying to help me out of it.”
Rose, of Lady Lake, hopes to raise awareness and appreciation for the canine companions, who help with everyday tasks, respond to emergencies and in some cases, save lives.
