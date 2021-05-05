Lady Lake police stop drivers, raise awareness

Drivers navigating U.S. Highway 27/441 through Lady Lake last week may have noticed a little more police presence than usual.
That was by design and intended to convey a message — one that nearly 80 drivers will remember better than most.
Last week was Work Zone Awareness Week in Florida, a time when state transportation officials call attention to the potential hazards faced by workers in construction zones.
Town police readily accepted the Florida Department of Transportation’s request to use the project along U.S. 27/441 as an opportunity to make that point.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.