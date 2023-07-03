Lady Lake police purchase new K-9

A new K-9 team will soon join Officer Ryan O’Neal and K-9 Fast at the Lady Lake Police Department.
The Lady Lake Town Commission recently approved funds for the police department to buy a new K-9. The plan is to buy a single-purpose labrador retriever for about $10,000, said Elisha Pappacoda, communications director for the Town of Lady Lake.
This will bring the agency’s K-9 unit back up to two teams following the retirement of K-9 Lux in April.
They wanted to continue to build up the K-9 program, said Interim Police Chief Steve Hunt.
“So, the opportunity presented itself to find a reputable breeder and trainer to augment this program,” Hunt said. “We’re just looking to make (the program) stronger.”
